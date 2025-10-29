Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,395 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 548,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after purchasing an additional 183,085 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 805.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,362 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 759,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $70,822,000 after purchasing an additional 226,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.01. The firm has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.12.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,733.76. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. This represents a 36.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

