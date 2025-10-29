The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,872 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 4,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,564,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,772 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $228,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 269,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,402,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

