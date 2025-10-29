Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Purchased by Bank of Jackson Hole Trust

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,595 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,353 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,863,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967,705 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,401,873,000 after acquiring an additional 720,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $995,801,000 after acquiring an additional 394,157 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at $108,010,721.28. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. The trade was a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.12.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

