Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. CICC Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $72.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.95. The firm has a market cap of $287.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

