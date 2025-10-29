Oarsman Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,237 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.6% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 15,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 430.1% in the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 986 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $350,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.1% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 20,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

WMT stock opened at $103.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $823.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day moving average is $98.98. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,044,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,540,026.25. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $222,926.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 621,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,998,684.94. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,525,280 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

