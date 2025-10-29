Human Investing LLC Buys 477 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,195,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after acquiring an additional 895,647 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,446,000 after acquiring an additional 378,147 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $337.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.30 and a 200-day moving average of $305.14. The company has a market cap of $563.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $338.81.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

