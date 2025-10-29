Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Position Lifted by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,090 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.5% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $128,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $948.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 target price (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $938.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.6%

LLY opened at $821.60 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $935.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $772.90 and its 200-day moving average is $769.79. The company has a market capitalization of $777.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

