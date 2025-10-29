Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 75 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

IVV stock opened at $690.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $662.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.40. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $692.26. The firm has a market cap of $724.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

