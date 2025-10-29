Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $631.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $786.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $606.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $569.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $633.39.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

