Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK Shares Purchased by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.0%

MRK opened at $87.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.67. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $105.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

