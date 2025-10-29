Oarsman Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Afbi LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,697,605,000 after acquiring an additional 238,402 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,624,000 after acquiring an additional 373,546 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $631.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $606.56 and a 200-day moving average of $569.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $633.39. The company has a market cap of $786.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

