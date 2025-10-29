Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $187.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $188.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.31. The stock has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.