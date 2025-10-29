Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Increases Position in American Express Company $AXP

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in American Express were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 45.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.3% during the second quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $233,000. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 82,883 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,438,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total value of $894,359.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,515 shares in the company, valued at $894,359.15. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $18,360,145.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,527.47. This represents a 87.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 222,011 shares of company stock valued at $70,725,044 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings raised American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.65.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $361.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.18. The company has a market cap of $248.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $362.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

