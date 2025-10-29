Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 10,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.6% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 55,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,102 shares of company stock valued at $27,706,855. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday. Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.95.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $181.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The company has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.83.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

