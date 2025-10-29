Rossby Financial LCC Has $290,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,213.68. The trade was a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 168,102 shares of company stock valued at $27,706,855 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.95.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $181.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.47 and a 200-day moving average of $155.83. The company has a market cap of $195.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

