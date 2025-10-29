Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,627 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,089,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,369 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,776,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,305,000 after acquiring an additional 480,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,022,000 after acquiring an additional 451,169 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,541,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $219.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $220.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.04. The company has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

