Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires New Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Amgen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,304,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $292.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.41. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $335.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.