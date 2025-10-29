L.M. Kohn & Company Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 52.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 51,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 151.5% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $364.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $236.13 and a fifty-two week high of $403.30. The company has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

