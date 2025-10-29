Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 202,551 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 432,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 202,551 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $33,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Summit Redstone set a $105.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.06.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -680.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,366.77. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. The trade was a 6.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.