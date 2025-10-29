SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Position Increased by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $364.38 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $236.13 and a 1-year high of $403.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.23. The firm has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

