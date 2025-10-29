Fire Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Fire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Fire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,141,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,858,000 after acquiring an additional 117,175 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 96,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

