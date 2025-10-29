Biltmore Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,861,082.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,525,280 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $103.28 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.07.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

