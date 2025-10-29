Bull Oak Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,864 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaeffer Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 688,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after buying an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

