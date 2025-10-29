CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Purchased by Markel Group Inc.

Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 136.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 612.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 7,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,962. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,436.80. This trade represents a 40.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 13,043 shares of company stock worth $3,527,956 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.53.

CME Group Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $266.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.94 and a twelve month high of $290.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

