Fire Capital Management LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Fire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $988,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 29.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $873,878,000 after acquiring an additional 850,025 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in Union Pacific by 61,054.6% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $147,650,000 after acquiring an additional 623,978 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $115,096,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,092,893,000 after acquiring an additional 452,788 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $217.89 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

