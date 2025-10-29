Fire Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Fire Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Fire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. HSBC decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $97.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.06.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,738,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.8%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.58 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $172.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

