Jennison Associates LLC Sells 677,004 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,764 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 677,004 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Adobe worth $136,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $5,416,000. Capital Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 18.6% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 12,268.8% during the second quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the software company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Up 0.6%

ADBE opened at $359.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.98. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $327.50 and a one year high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.Adobe’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 target price on Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Melius cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

