Medtronic PLC $MDT Stock Holdings Lifted by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.7% during the first quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its position in Medtronic by 27.0% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $93.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $119.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $99.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.55.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.