Auto Owners Insurance Co Purchases 515,268 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1,475.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,268 shares during the quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $38,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,561 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,443,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 204,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after acquiring an additional 85,950 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.
Insider Transactions at CocaCola
In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,109.25. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
CocaCola Stock Up 0.2%
NYSE KO opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $302.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average is $69.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. Research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CocaCola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.55%.
About CocaCola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CocaCola
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.