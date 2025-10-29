Auto Owners Insurance Co Purchases 515,268 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1,475.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,268 shares during the quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $38,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,561 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,443,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 204,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after acquiring an additional 85,950 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,109.25. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE KO opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $302.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average is $69.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. Research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.55%.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.