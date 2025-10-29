Golden Road Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Golden Road Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.05.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.