Motco Sells 321 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Motco lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,824.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Cfra Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.47.

PNC stock opened at $183.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.45. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

