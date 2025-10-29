New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.01. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,235.37. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

