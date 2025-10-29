Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,882 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 25.5% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in RTX in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 48.1% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in RTX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,318 shares of company stock worth $8,238,388. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $178.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $181.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.59.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

