Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,367,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,563,000 after acquiring an additional 56,745 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VIG stock opened at $219.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.76 and a 200-day moving average of $205.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $220.49. The company has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

