Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 329 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.5% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $40,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $688,868,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,037,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,680,000 after purchasing an additional 665,555 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Amgen by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,065,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,017,000 after purchasing an additional 600,096 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Amgen by 8,223.6% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 595,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,307,000 after buying an additional 588,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,812,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $292.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.82 and its 200-day moving average is $287.41. The stock has a market cap of $157.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $335.88.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.94.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

