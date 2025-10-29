Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Stake Trimmed by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $293.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $296.87. The stock has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.