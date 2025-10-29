SYM FINANCIAL Corp Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 57,500.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,545,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $190.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.84. The company has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $192.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

