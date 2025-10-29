AT&T Inc. $T Stock Position Reduced by Wealth Management Associates Inc.

Wealth Management Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,786 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.2% of Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in AT&T by 217.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its position in AT&T by 412.1% in the second quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

