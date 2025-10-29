Oarsman Capital Inc. Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $227.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $402.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Daiwa America raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. HSBC set a $225.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

