Jennison Associates LLC Sells 913,170 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,617,176 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 913,170 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 4.5% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.32% of Netflix worth $7,522,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.6% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 913 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,951 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $77,604,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 494 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,625,558.70. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 0.7%

Netflix stock opened at $1,102.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,201.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,191.47. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $747.77 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The firm had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,344.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.