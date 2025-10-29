Biltmore Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after buying an additional 204,676 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,902,000 after acquiring an additional 169,005 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after acquiring an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,914,000 after acquiring an additional 106,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,970,000 after acquiring an additional 161,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of GLD stock opened at $364.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.23. The stock has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $236.13 and a twelve month high of $403.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

