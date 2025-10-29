Auto Owners Insurance Co Lowers Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Auto Owners Insurance Co lessened its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 623,978 shares during the quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 79,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $1,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2%

Union Pacific stock opened at $217.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.35. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 price objective (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

