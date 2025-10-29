Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Purchased by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC boosted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.7% of 626 Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $254.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.05. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $242.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, October 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Northland Securities cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.13, for a total value of $576,292.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,910,680.23. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,703. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

