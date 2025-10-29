NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $83.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $172.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,738,973 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

