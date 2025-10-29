L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 528 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,098 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.8% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of WMT opened at $103.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.28 and a 200 day moving average of $98.98. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $823.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $222,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 621,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,998,684.94. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,525,280 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

