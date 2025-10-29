Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.1% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $690.34 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $692.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $662.68 and its 200 day moving average is $622.40. The company has a market cap of $724.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

