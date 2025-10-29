Redmond Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IJR stock opened at $120.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

