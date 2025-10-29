Motco Has $12.75 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Motco lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Motco’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $2,620,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $5,045,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $143.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.73 and a 12 month high of $146.46.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

