807 Shares in Linde PLC $LIN Acquired by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,097,793,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,407,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,702 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,511,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,157 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,405,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,470,284,000 after acquiring an additional 453,108 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $442.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $468.68 and its 200 day moving average is $464.89. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $486.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $520.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

