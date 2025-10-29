iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Bought by Bank of Jackson Hole Trust

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. InvesTrust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. InvesTrust now owns 10,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $206.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.62. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $207.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

